NEW DELHI — A small aircraft carrying six passengers and two crew members veered off a Mumbai airport runway while landing in heavy rains Thursday, and three people were hospitalized with light injuries, authorities in India said.
The Learjet 45 aircraft, belonging to private company VSR Ventures, was on a flight from the southern Indian city of Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai, India's civil aviation agency said.
The airport's runways were shut as authorities began investigating the accident.
Mumbai is India's financial and entertainment capital.
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
Nation Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
Nation Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
Nation Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
More from Star Tribune
Business Delta Air Lines will restrict access to its Sky Club airport lounges as it faces overcrowding
Nation Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russia expels 2 US diplomats, accusing them of 'illegal activity'
Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared two U.S. diplomats ''persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in ''illegal activity.''
World
Cyprus holds military drill with France, Italy and Greece to bolster security in east Mediterranean
The Cypriot president said Thursday that joint military maneuvers with three other European Union member states underway in the Eastern Mediterranean underscore the bloc's readiness to ensure security and stability in the region.
World
German prosecutor files murder charges against Syrian citizen accused of 'Islamist-motivated' attack
Germany's federal prosecutor's office said Thursday it had brought charges of murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm against a Syrian citizen in connection with two ''Islamist-motivated'' knife attacks.
Business
Stranded luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer is pulled free at high tide in Greenland
The luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer was successfully pulled free on Thursday, three days after running aground in Greenland with 206 people on board, authorities and the ship's owner said.
World
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck off Greece file lawsuit over botched rescue claim
Survivors of a deadly migrant shipwreck in southern Greece three months ago are suing authorities for failing to intervene to rescue passengers before their vessel capsized in international waters, their lawyers said Thursday.