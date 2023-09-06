Three people were found dead at a north-central Minnesota resort, officials said Wednesday.
Little else has been disclosed by police so far about the discovery around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point.
While police have yet to give a preliminary indication of what led to the deaths, they released a statement that said, "There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public."
Names, ages and hometowns of the three people were being withheld by police pending notification of family, the statement continued.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office are assisting police with the investigation.
