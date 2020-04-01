BETHANY, Okla. — Three people were killed and one was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting at a convenience store in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, police said.
Two women and a man died in the shooting about 1 a.m. at an OnCue store in Bethany in northwestern Oklahoma City, Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice said in a news release.
Police said a second man suffered what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.
Authorities have not released the victims names. Orefice said no details of the shooting would be released until the families of the victims have been notified.
Police said no suspects are being sought.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
New York City deaths top 1,000 with worst to come
New York authorities rushed to bring in an army of medical volunteers Wednesday as the statewide death toll from the coronavirus surged past 1,900 and the wail of ambulances in the otherwise eerily quiet streets of the big city became the heartbreaking soundtrack of the crisis.
Local
Authorities: 2 from Minnesota died in Iowa helicopter crash
Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed and burned in west-central Iowa, officials said.
National
April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak
It's the first of the month, and everybody knows the rent's due. For millions of Americans, Wednesday is the first time the landlord is knocking…
TV & Media
Finances hurting? Watch 'Let's Make a Deal'
Instead of watching their own finances crater, shut-in television viewers tuned in to the game show "Let's Make a Deal" in record numbers last week.
National
The Latest: Missouri man charged for coughing at customers
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…