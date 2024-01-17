PORTLAND, Ore. — 3 people died and a baby was hurt when a power line fell on their car during an Oregon ice storm, authorities say.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune