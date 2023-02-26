MOGADISHU, Somalia — A helicopter belonging to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia crashed, killing three people and injuring eight others.
The mission reported that the helicopter was carrying Somali National Army officers on a joint training mission for casualty evacuation drills when it crashed Saturday at Baledogle airstrip in Lower Shabelle region
The airstrip is also used by U.S. military forces. The AU mission said Sunday that investigations to determine the cause of the crash were ongoing.
The people injured were taken to Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, for treatment, the mission said.
