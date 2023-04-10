SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three people died and two others were injured Monday during a shooting in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, according to police.
The killings occurred at a corner store in the southern coastal town of Guayama, authorities said.
The two people injured were hospitalized, but police said they didn't know their condition.
It wasn't clear what prompted the shooting. No further details were immediately available.
So far, 140 killings have been reported this year on the island of 3.2 million people, compared with 171 killings reported last year in the same period.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Saudi diplomat: Talks with Houthis aim to revive Yemen truce
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen said Monday his trip to the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa was aimed at reviving a cease-fire and re-starting political talks to end the nine-year conflict.
World
3 killed, 2 injured at corner store in southern Puerto Rico
Three people died and two others were injured Monday during a shooting in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, according to police.
World
Mexico migrant protest sees brief closing of El Paso bridge
A protest by some migrants led U.S. Customs and Border Protection to briefly close the Paso Del Norte International Bridge linking El Paso, Texas and the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez early Monday.
World
As summer heat looms, Japan urged to curb impact, emissions
Temperatures are rising in Japan and summer is coming fast.
World
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa dies at 27
Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27, his mother confirmed Monday.