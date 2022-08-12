MEXICO CITY — Three inmates were killed Thursday in a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas, officials said.
The prosecutors' office in the border state of Chihuahua said Thursday that authorities called in the army and National Guard to control the fight at the Number 3 prison.
The office said the dispute was between "rival gangs," but did not identify which groups were involved.
Ciudad Juarez has seen years of battles between gangs like the Artistas Asesinos, backed by the Sinaloa cartel, and the La Linea and Aztecas gangs and the Juarez cartel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
3 inmates dead in riot at northen Mexico border prison
Three inmates were killed Thursday in a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a Mexican border city across from El Paso, Texas, officials said.
World
UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
The U.N. nuclear chief warned Thursday that "very alarming" military activity at Europe's largest nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine could lead to dangerous consequences for the region and called for an end to attacks at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia facility.
World
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
New Zealand on Friday welcomed the first cruise ship to return since the coronavirus pandemic began, signaling a long-sought return to normalcy for the nation's tourism industry.
Business
Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe
Firefighters from across Europe struggled Thursday to contain a huge wildfire in France that has swept through a large swath of pine forest, while Germans and Poles faced a mass fish die-off in a river flowing between their countries.
Business
Mexico raises key interest rate to 8.5%, highest in 16 years
Mexico's central bank has raised its interbank interest rate by 0.75% to 8.5% Thursday — the highest level in the 16 years since comparable bank policies went into effect.