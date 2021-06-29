RAYTOWN, Mo. — Three people, including two children, have been injured in an explosion at a suburban Kansas City duplex.
Firefighters, police and medics responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the explosion and subsequent fire at the Raytown home. Witnesses reported seeing two boys who were conscious and alert wheeled from the scene on gurneys. A man also was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The victims' names were not immediately released.
Officials have not said what caused the explosion that leveled part of the duplex, but neighbors told television station KMBC they believed fireworks set off in the area led to the explosion and fire.
The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating.
