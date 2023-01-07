LAS VEGAS — A small plane clipped an SUV as it made an emergency landing Saturday on a highway north of Las Vegas, sending three people to a hospital as a precaution.
Nevada State Police said the two-seater plane was having mechanical issues and had to land on U.S. 95. The agency posted photographs on Twitter showing the SUV's windshield after it shattered from hitting the plane's wing as the aircraft was sitting on the left shoulder of the highway.
Authorities said the injures were not life-threatening.
One southbound lane remained open as authorities conducted their investigation. Authorities have not released any other details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed
A former U.S. defense intelligence analyst who was convicted of spying for Cuba more than 20 years ago has been released from a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.
Nation
3 hurt as SUV hit small plane after Nevada highway landing
A small plane clipped an SUV as it made an emergency landing Saturday on a highway north of Las Vegas, sending three people to a hospital as a precaution.
Nation
Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'
A Virginia teacher who was critically injured when she was was shot by a 6-year-old student in Newport News is showing signs of improvement as authorities struggle to understand how a child so young could be involved in a school shooting, the city's mayor said Saturday.
Nation
Woman gets probation for assaulting hospital staff
A judge has sentenced a Chippewa Falls woman who assaulted three hospital workers to two years on probation.
Business
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him.