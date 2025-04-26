3 House Republicans from Florida with Cuban roots carefully navigate Trump's immigration policies

MIAMI — A few dozen women gathered at a posh Miami brewery on a recent evening to listen to U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart outline the Republican plans to retain their slim House majority in next year's elections.
In an hour of remarks, Diaz-Balart did not bring up immigration on his own.
Diaz-Balart is one of three House Republicans in South Florida with roots in Cuba. Together, they are treading carefully in discussing President Donald Trump's immigration offensive, which includes directly targeting some Cubans and Venezuelans, key parts of the GOP's base in Florida.
Democrats are targeting at least one of these lawmakers, zeroing in on U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar's district as a possible House seat they could flip next year.
Miami Democrats set up a billboard on a heavily traveled expressway showing the three House members and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a former Florida senator who is also of Cuban descent, with the label ''traitors.''
Diaz-Balart, Salazar and Rep. Carlos Gimenez have defended Trump despite the president's efforts to eliminate protections that allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, Cubans, and other migrants to live and work legally in the United States.
Last November, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to win Miami-Dade County, the metropolitan area with the highest share of immigrants in the country. While Republicans believe the rightward shift among Latinos indicates support for stricter border restrictions and mass deportations, Democrats think such measures may backfire on these lawmakers if these restrictions hit too close to home.
In his recent visit with Republican women, and after not mentioning immigration, one of the few questions Diaz-Balart fielded was about temporary protections to Venezuelans, which Trump is trying to end. Diaz-Balart justified Trump's actions, saying the president was doing ''exactly what he said he was going to do.''