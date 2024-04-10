ATHENS, Greece — Rescuers on the eastern Greek island of Chios on Wednesday recovered the bodies of three girls who died after a boat carrying migrants from nearby Turkey hit rocks, officials said.

Fourteen people, including eight other children, were rescued by the coast guard off rugged coasts on the northeast of the island, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from Turkey. Two men were also found ashore.

Coast guard officials said three patrol vessels were looking for other possible survivors, while the boat is believed to have sunk.

Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea are a common entry point into the European Union for migrants using Turkey-based smuggling networks in waters patrolled by the EU border protection agency Frontex.

