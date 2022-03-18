POND CREEK, Okla. — A Nebraska couple and their adult daughter have been killed in the crash of a small plane in northwestern Oklahoma, according to an official at a funeral home the couple owned.

William Lauber, 58, and his wife, Christine Lauber, 58, both of Milford, Nebraska, and their daughter Regan Lauber, 21, of Lincoln, Nebraska, all died in the crash about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a statement. The patrol said William Lauber was piloting the plane.

Witnesses told troopers that the twin-engine aircraft fell from the sky near Pond Creek, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. The three were dead at the scene, the OHP said.

William and Christine Lauber were owners of Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services in Milford, according to the funeral home's director, Doug Wymore. Wymore said Friday that the family had been visiting their other daughter in Austin, Texas, and were on their way back home to Nebraska when the plane crashed.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the OHP said.

The FAA said Friday that it had no additional information on the aircraft and that the NTSB will lead the investigation into the crash. An NTSB spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment.

