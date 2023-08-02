On these blazing nights, salsa crudo or fresh salsa can be more than a dip for chips.

Consider that salsas originated in the Latin American tropics, where fresh vegetables and fruits grow throughout the year. The word salsa itself is related to ensalada (salad), connoting a broad spectrum of crunchy, cooling dishes. In our house, a good salsa, enriched with cheese and beans and served over quinoa or stuffed into a taco, makes a fine meal.

The most familiar salsa, pico de gallo, is perfect when sun-ripened tomatoes are at their peak right now. The mix of onion, garlic, jalapeños, cilantro and lime juice enhances their sweet, tart, fulsome tomato flavors. But please, do not stop there.

Given our market's bounty, there's every reason to play around with the fresh herbs, fruits and veggies coming from our farms. Given these delicious, nutritious ingredients and simple recipes, there's every reason to make your own right now. No question they taste better and are way cheaper than any you'll find in the store.

The best salsas call for just a few intense ingredients that balance each other's flavors. When creating your own on the fly, keep these key steps in mind.

First, use the freshest ingredients from nearby sources, especially herbs (save the dried herbs for soups). Begin by tossing them with a little salt to draw out their juices. (Skip the black pepper, it doesn't bring the right kind of heat.) You'll want a hit of acid to lighten and brighten their flavors. Lime juice is always a good choice, and white or red wine vinegar make a nice match, too. Avoid bossy vinegars that dominate other flavors such as balsamic, sherry or apple cider.

A bit of heat is essential to any salsa. Mexico counts about 64 different types of chiles that can be used in fresh salsa, but jalapeño and serrano are ubiquitous and standard. Be warned that their heat levels are inconsistent — they can be relatively mild or full of sizzle. Removing the seeds and membranes before chopping tamps down the heat a bit. You can dial up the fire with a habanero if you wish, but go slow and taste along the way. (Be sure to wash your hands as soon as you're done dealing with chiles, and do not touch your eyes!) Garlic or shallots and/or onions are de rigueur, pulling all the elements together.

Choose fruits and vegetables that are firm enough so they won't get too weepy and turn to mush. Cherry tomatoes, tomatillos, bell peppers, cucumbers, corn, jicama and snap peas all work well; for fruit, try peaches, melons, cherries, plums, blueberries, apples, pineapple, mangos and pears. Strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are OK if enjoyed right away, but they tend to fall apart. Have fun and mix them all up!

Fresh salsas, like this season itself, defy categories and challenge expectations. They can be a dip, a relish, a topping or garnish, a side dish, the base for gazpacho or a light meal. Their spunky flavors and vibrant colors tease awake heat-weary appetites and are essential to any summer meal.

Fresh fruits and vegetables make for refreshing and delicious salsas.

Classic Pico de Gallo

Makes 2 cups.

Note: Straightforward and bold, this mash-up of scallions, cilantro and jalapeño complement the sweet-tartness of sun-ripened tomatoes. Use any tomatoes you have on hand, but cherry tomatoes tend to hold their shape. This classic is perfect with chips and piled onto tacos. It's best served at room temperature. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. mixed tomatoes, diced (see Note)

• Generous pinch coarse salt

• 1 c. minced scallions

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tbsp. lime juice, to taste

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

• 1/2 c. chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

Directions

In a medium bowl, toss together the salt and tomatoes and allow to stand about 10 minutes. Toss in the scallions, garlic, lime juice, jalapeño and cilantro. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve garnished with more cilantro.

Mixed Melon and Cucumber Salsa

Makes 2 cups.

Fresh and crisp, this punchy sweet salsa is best served super cold. It's great with grilled fish or chicken. Add crumbled feta and call it lunch. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 c. diced red watermelon

• 1 c. diced cantaloupe or honeydew melon

• 1/2 c. diced English cucumber

• Pinch coarse salt

• 1/4 c. diced red onion

• 1 small jalapeño, seeded and diced

• 1/4 c. minced cilantro

• 2 tbsp. minced basil

• 1 tbsp. minced fresh mint

• 1 tbsp. lime juice, to taste

Directions

In a large bowl, toss the melons and cucumber with the salt and allow to stand about 10 minutes. Add the onion, jalapeño, cilantro, basil, mint and lime juice. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Fresh Sweet Corn and Sweet Pepper Salsa

Makes about 2 1/2 cups.

Use the freshest corn you can find, or the corn you cooked for last night's dinner. Add a cup of cooked or canned black beans and aged cheese to fill a tortilla or serve over rice and dinner's ready! From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. raw or grilled corn kernels

• 1 small red or orange bell pepper, seeded and diced

• Pinch coarse salt

• 1/4 c. chopped red onion

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

• 1/4 c. chopped cilantro

• 1/4 c. chopped parsley

• 2 tbsp. lime juice, or to taste

• 1/4 tsp. ground cumin, or to taste

Directions

In a large bowl, toss the corn and pepper with the salt. Add the onion, jalapeño, cilantro and parsley. Toss in the lime juice and cumin. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.