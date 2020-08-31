DALLAS — Dallas police officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment Monday after a man called an alarm company and said he had killed his wife and two children, police said.
Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez says the man was taken into custody by officers who arrived at the scene.
Police said the three people who were killed had been shot. Police said they are believed to be family members of the man in custody.
"This is a horrible scene," Ramirez said.
Police have not released the names of the victims. Police say the name of the suspect will not be released until he is officially booked into jail.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Arizona sheriff's hopeful to speak at fundraiser for gunman
The Republican nominee for sheriff in metro Phoenix plans to speak to a group of conservative Arizona State University students who have been criticized for their fundraising efforts for the legal defense of a 17-year-old who authorities said had fatally shot two protesters last week in Wisconsin.
National
The Latest: Fauci: Labor Day weekend key for US virus fight
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, says Labor Day weekend will be key in determining whether the U.S. gets a "running start" at containing the coronavirus this fall.
National
Governor beefs up Portland patrols after fatal shooting
Oregon state police will patrol Portland's nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities, seeking to tamp down on vandalism and violence following the fatal shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter as the city approaches 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
National
Judge: Gay couple's child born in England is a US citizen
A federal judge in Atlanta has ruled that the daughter of a married gay couple in Georgia who was born via surrogate in England has been an American citizen since birth, and ordered the State Department to issue a U.S. passport for her.
National
Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law
Abortion rights groups on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a newly enacted Tennessee law that would require women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed.