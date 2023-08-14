INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.
Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn't immediately clear.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.
The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
Donald Trump is assailing the federal judge overseeing the election conspiracy case against him, days after she warned him not to make inflammatory statements about the case.
Sports
Georgia begins quest for 3rd straight championship as No. 1 in AP Top 25. Michigan, Ohio State next
Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.
Nation
3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot
Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.
Business
CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour
CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, announcing Monday that it was giving Abby Phillip and Laura Coates new weeknight shows and launching new weekend programs with Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace.
Nation
Six former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Six white former Mississippi law officers pleaded guilty to state charges on Monday for torturing two Black men in a racist assault. All six had recently admitted their guilt in a connected federal civil rights case.