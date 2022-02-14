Three women are accusing a northern Minnesota attorney of sexual assault while he was their lawyer and a fourth of sexually aggressive behavior, according to the latest charges filed in Itasca County.

Jesse R. Powell, 32, of Bigfork, stands charged with four counts each of third- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of disorderly conduct in connection with numerous encounters from early 2020 until August 2021.

Powell is free on bail and is due back in court on March 14. A message was left with him seeking a response to the allegations.

The rapes occurred in his office, his home and in one case a woman's workplace in Grand Rapids, the charges allege. He also fondled the women and sent explicit photos of himself as part of his pursuit, according to the criminal complaint.

Powell told an investigator that he would never force himself on anyone, the complaint read, which was revised last week after two women heard in the news media about charges filed in December and went to authorities with their allegations.

He did acknowledge to authorities that some of his behavior was not proper during an attorney-client relationship and that alcohol sometimes played a role in certain encounters, the charges read.

A fourth woman told an investigator that she had a harassment restraining order issued by a court after Powell made sexually suggestive comments and touched her during a meeting in his office.

The woman filed a formal complaint to the Office of Lawyer's Professional Responsibility, the state's governing body for attorneys, the charges noted. The board's online listing of punitive actions does not include Powell as of Monday.

Susan Humiston, the board's director, acknowledged that Powell is being investigated but declined to say more, citing confidentiality requirements. Humiston did say that Powell continues to hold a license to practice law in Minnesota.

Powell was a prosecutor in Itasca County from August 2016 until June 2020, when he resigned after a woman in the office alleged that he made sexually oriented comments about her clothing and her body.