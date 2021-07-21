At the market

The St. Paul Farmers Market (290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, stpaulfarmersmarket.com) is kicking off National Farmers Market Week (Aug. 1-7) with a celebration on Aug. 1. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be games, live music, cooking demonstrations, prize drawings and kids' activities, including zucchini car-making and racing. Arrive between 8 and 9 a.m. for free coffee. National Farmers Market Week is sponsored annually by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to highlight the role that farmers markets play in the nation's food system.

A prized pairing

The Twin Cities Bacon and Beer Classic is back, and this time it's taking place at Columbia Golf Course (3300 Central Av. NE., Mpls.). The event is scheduled for July 24 and will feature bacon-inspired dishes created by local restaurants, with 40-plus beers and ciders from Modist Brewing Co., Castle Danger Brewery, Lake Monster Brewing, Sociable Cider Werks and others. Tickets are $49 to $69 and are available at baconandbeerclassic.com.

Truck stop

The Fruit Truck (myfruittruck.com) started eight years ago in Sioux Falls, S.D., selling U.S.-grown fruit to consumers out of a parked truck. The company, which now markets in 15 states, primarily focuses its Minnesota efforts outside the metro area, but it's making a few Twin Cities appearances this week (cash and check only), selling peaches, cherries and apricots.

On July 22, find it in Anoka (703 E. Main St.) from noon to 1 p.m., in Plymouth (1600 Annapolis Lane N.) from 3 to 4 p.m. and in St. Paul (245 E. Maryland Av.) from 6 to 7 p.m. On July 23, find it in Richfield (1700 W. 78th St.) from 8 to 9 a.m., in Shakopee (581 Marschall Road) from 10 to 11 a.m., in Lakeville (20653 Keokuk Av.) from 1 to 2 p.m. and in New Prague (309 W. Main St.) from 4 to 5 p.m.

Fair fare

Can't get to the Minnesota State Fair this year? State Fair to Go can help. After selling nearly 10,000 fair-in-a-box kits last summer, Josh Zamansky is back in 2021, offering a pair of prepackaged taste-of-the-fairgrounds options. One includes Sweet Martha's chocolate chip cookies, mini doughnuts, Pronto Pups, cheese curds, French fries and a Cub Foods coupon for a half-dozen ears of sweet corn. The other features funnel cake mix, popcorn, taffy, honey sticks, deep-fried Oreo mix and a souvenir mug. Each is priced at $59.95 plus shipping. Order at statefairtogo.com.