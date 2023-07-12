For many of us, summer is the best time to throw a party.

Getting everybody outside onto the porch, yard or patio means you don't have to worry about cleaning the house or squeezing a ton of people into a crowded space. Also, summer entertaining tends to be more casual, which lends itself to finger foods that aren't as fussy or upscale as a big fall or winter bash.

Which is not to say they shouldn't look impressive. We just want something that echoes summer's laid-back vibes and is simple for you to make and easy for your guests to grab and devour. With that in mind, we've come up with three finger foods that embrace the best aspects of warm-weather entertaining:

Olives are often used to garnish cocktails such as a martini or Bloody Mary, but they also make a stellar party appetizer, especially when roasted with fresh herbs, lemon slices and a pinch (or two) of hot red pepper flakes.

Can't imagine a party without cheese? Instead of serving everyone's favorite dairy product with crackers, why not make cheese straws? You need only need three key ingredients and four simple spices to make the shortbread-like treats, and seriously, they're insanely addictive.

Finally, summer often means the beach, and what's more beachy than a platter of succulent shrimp nestled inside a crunchy, coconut-y shell? It's hard to imagine another dish that so easily evokes that easy, breezy feeling of being oceanside at a tiki bar. Paired with a sweet-and-spicy chili sauce, it's a guaranteed showstopper.

Herb-roasted olives are an easy nosh for a summer party.

Roasted Olives with Lemon, Garlic and Herbs

Serves 6-8.

Roasting olives brings out their briny flavor and aroma. If you can, use a mix of colors to add interest and different flavors; I could only find green Castelvetranos. From "Super Tuscan" by Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar (Touchstone, $35).

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 6 (3-in.) sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 (3-in.) sprigs fresh rosemary

• 1/2 tsp. coarsely crushed fennel seeds

• 1/4 tsp. hot red pepper flakes

• 1 lb. olives, such as Cerinola and Castelvetrano, in assorted colors and sizes (about 3 c.)

• 1/2 lemon, cut into 1/4-in. rounds

• 1 large clove garlic, unpeeled and crushed

Directions

Position rack in the center of oven and preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a baking dish large enough to hold olives in a single layer, stir and crush together oil, thyme, rosemary, fennel seeds and red pepper flakes. (A terra cotta baking dish or ceramic quiche pan are both good options.) Stir in olives and lemon rounds.

Roast, stirring halfway through cooking, until mixture is very fragrant and sizzling, about 20 minutes. During the last 5 minutes, stir in garlic.

Remove from oven and cool until warm or room temperature. (Olives can be covered and refrigerated for up to 5 days; remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving.)

Rich and savory cheese straws pair perfectly with a glass of red or white wine.

Southern Cheese Straws

Makes about 48 straws.

These shortbread-like party snacks taste like a gourmet version of Cheez-Its. A hit with both kids and adults, they're super easy to make, with just a handful of everyday ingredients. The dough is very easy to work with. From "The Complete Small Plates Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen ($35).

• 8 oz. (2 c.) extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 8 tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 3/4 tsp. paprika

• 1/2 tsp. baking powder

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 3 tbsp. ice water

Directions

Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

In the bowl of a food processor, combine cheddar, flour, butter, salt, paprika, baking powder and cayenne and process until mixture resembles wet sand, about 20 seconds. Add ice water and process until dough ball starts to form, about 25 seconds.

Turn out dough onto lightly floured counter. Knead briefly until dough fully comes together, 2 or 3 turns. Using your hands, pat dough into a 4-inch square. Roll dough into a 10-inch square, about 1/4 -inch thick, flouring counter as needed to prevent sticking.

Position dough so edge is parallel to edge of counter. Using rounded side of fork, drag tines across entire surface to make decorative lines, if desired.

Using pizza cutter or a chef's knife, trim away and discard outer 1/2 inch of dough to make a neat square. Cut dough into three equal pieces perpendicular to decorative lines. Working with one section of dough at a time, cut into 1/2 -inch-wide strips in direction of lines,

Evenly space cheese straws on prepared sheet, about 1/2 inch apart. Bake until edges of the straws are light golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through baking. Let straws cool completely on sheet and serve.

Golden, sweet and crispy, coconut shrimp is a favorite party finger food.

Coconut Shrimp with Chili Sauce

Serves 6.

Looking for a taste of the islands? This sweet and crunchy finger food is a can't-miss crowd favorite. Freezing the coated shrimp for a half-hour before you fry it will help the coating adhere. Adapted from foodandwine.com by Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

For the chili sauce:

• 1/2 c. rice vinegar (or white vinegar)

• 1/2 c. plus 2 tbsp. sugar

• 1/4 c. water

• 3 tbsp. fish sauce

• 2 tbsp. sherry (or cooking sherry)

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 to 1 tbsp. red pepper flakes

• 1 1/2 tbsp. cornstarch

• 3 tbsp. cool water

For the shrimp:

• 3 c. flour, divided

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

• 1 c. water

• 2 tsp. baking powder

• 2 c. sweetened shredded coconut

• 2 c. plain panko

• 1 lb. peeled and deveined tail-on raw large shrimp

• Vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

To prepare the chili sauce: In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, 1/4 cup water, fish sauce, sherry, garlic and red pepper flakes. Bring to a rolling boil, then reduce heat to medium and let boil for 10 minutes, or until the mixture is reduced by half.

While mixture is boiling, dissolve cornstarch into cool water in a small bowl. Reduce heat to low and add cornstarch-water mixture. Stir to incorporate and continue stirring and cooking until the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

To prepare the shrimp: Stir together 2 cups flour, salt and black pepper in a shallow bowl until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, 1 cup water, baking powder and remaining 1 cup flour until just combined. In a third bowl, stir together coconut and panko.

Dredge 1 shrimp in salted flour mixture; shake off excess. Dip into egg batter and let excess drip off. Dredge in coconut mixture, pressing lightly to adhere. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat process using remaining shrimp. Freeze shrimp until firm, about 30 minutes.

Pour oil to a depth of 3 inches into a Dutch oven; heat on high to 325 degrees. Working in three batches, fry shrimp in hot oil until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per batch. Transfer cooked shrimp to a plate lined with paper towels to drain.

Serve with chili sauce for dipping.