Three people were killed in a collision in western Wisconsin over the weekend, when their vehicle hit a semitrailer truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1:35 a.m. Saturday just off Interstate 94 east of Black River Falls, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Killed were the car's driver, Leonard R. Hopinka, 34, of Black River Falls, and passengers Tyler E. Decorah, 36, also of Black River Falls, and Jorden L. Vidana, 35, of Onalaska, Wis. None had on seat belts and were declared dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Hopinka was heading west on Hwy. 54 and struck the semi as its driver was attempting to enter the Kwik Trip parking lot, according to the patrol.

The patrol did not disclose any information about the truck driver.