3 die in North Cascades National Park climbing fall

Three climbers from suburban Seattle were killed in a fall over the weekend in North Cascades National Park, sheriff's officials said.

May 12, 2025 at 9:55PM

NORTH CASCADES NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Three climbers from suburban Seattle were killed in a fall over the weekend in North Cascades National Park, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's personnel and county search and rescue volunteers responded to the accident late Sunday morning about 16 miles (26 kilometers) west of Mazama in an area of rock formations that are popular with climbers, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Monday.

A party of four climbers from Renton was involved in the fall while descending a steep gully in the area of North Early Winters Spire. The post said three people died at the scene and the fourth person freed themselves and called for help.

A helicopter rescue team from nearby Snohomish County helped recover the bodies from the technical, mountainous terrain.

Anchor failure while rappelling is the presumed cause of the accident, the post said. An investigation is ongoing.

