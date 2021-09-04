Three people died Wednesday and Thursday in crashes on Minnesota roads.

A 17-year-old boy from Isle, Minn., was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Cayden Michael Lee Eagle was the driver of a westbound 1989 Chevrolet Celebrity that collided with a northbound semitrailer truck at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and County Road 2.

The driver of the semi, which was pulling a camper, Clayton Francis, 49, and his passenger, Kathryne Jo Francis, 47, both of Big Lake, Minn., were not hurt.

A 38-year-old man from Montrose, Minn., died Thursday in a car-semi collision in Independence.

According to the West Hennepin Public Safety agency, the crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 6 and 90 when the man's westbound car swerved into the path of the eastbound semi.

The man's name has not yet been released.

A 92-year-old woman from Redwood Falls, Minn., was killed Wednesday in a five-vehicle crash in Redwood County that injured 10 other people.

All vehicles were northbound on Hwy. 71, according to the patrol. A 2015 Kia Optima, a 2010 Ford Edge and a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox were all stopped for a Minnesota Department of Transportation flagger at mile marker 70. A 2011 Suburban attempting to slow down behind them was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Mary Ann Olson, the Kia driver, was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where she died of her injuries.

Four people in the Ford Edge, four from the Chevy Suburban and two from the Chevy Equinox were taken to the Redwood Falls hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

The semi driver, Jay Klabunde, 53, of Windom, Minn., was not hurt. The patrol is investigating.

Also this past week, the Hennepin County medical examiner released the name of an 11-week-old boy who died several days after a crash in Crow Wing County. Charles Witzel, of Stacy, Minn., was a passenger in a car that crashed Aug. 13 in Bay Lake Township. He died Aug. 17 at Children's Minneapolis.