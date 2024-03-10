JONESBORO, Ark. — At least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in Arkansas, police said.
Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro's downtown area around 5 a.m. Sunday, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.
One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and officers were told that four other people were taken to hospitals in personal vehicles, the post said.
Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital.
An investigation is continuing.
Jonesboro is about 70 miles (209 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.
