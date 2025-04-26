Russia says all Ukrainian troops have left the Kursk region as Zelenskyy meets Trump at Vatican

KYIV, Ukraine — All Ukrainian troops have been forced from Russia's Kursk region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff for Russia's Armed Forces, gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the news in a meeting Saturday, Peskov told Russian state news outlet Interfax.
Ukrainian officials have not commented on the claim.
In a statement, Putin congratulated the Russian soldiers and commanders and said that Kyiv's incursion had ''completely failed''.
''The complete defeat of our enemy along Kursk's border region creates the right conditions for further successes for our troops and in other important areas of the front," he said.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Vatican City on the sidelines of the pope's funeral.
The presidents met at St. Peter's Basilica for about 15 minutes and agreed to continue negotiations later on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also confirmed the meeting and said they ''met privately today and had a very productive discussion.''