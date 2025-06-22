Sports

3 dead, 81 injured after stand collapses at Algerian soccer match

Three people died and 81 were injured following the collapse of a stand after soccer club Mouloudia Club d'Alger won a ninth league title, Algerian authorities said Sunday.

The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 4:47PM

ALGIERS — Three people died and 81 were injured following the collapse of a stand after soccer club Mouloudia Club d'Alger won a ninth league title, Algerian authorities said Sunday.

An earlier toll was one dead and 50 injured but two fans subsequently died from their injuries following Saturday's incident at the Stade Olympique du 5 Juillet 1962, according to a statement issued by the country's Ministry of Health.

Algeria president Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences.

According to the website La Gazette du Fennec, a security barrier broke just as fans were getting ready to celebrate the title following a goalless draw between MC Alger and NC Magra.

