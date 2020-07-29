ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in St. Louis.
Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said the shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Walnut Park West. Police found five people shot at the scene.
Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. Names of the victims have not been released.
St. Louis has been among the nation's deadliest cities for many years, and 2020 is shaping up to be one of the worst on record, with at least 153 killings so far. The city had 194 homicides in all of 2019.
