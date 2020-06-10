LADYSMITH, Wis. — Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Rusk County couple.
Robert Rosolowski, 73, and his 70-year-old wife, Bonnie Rosolowski, were found dead at their rural Conrath home Sunday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Family members discovered the couple's bodies.
State investigators said the couple was targeted.
A 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and another juvenile male have been booked into the Rusk County Jail.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports Robert Rosolowski was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District and was a Town of Marshall board member.
