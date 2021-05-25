The city of Shoreview will break ground on a $3.6 million destination outdoor playground this spring — the latest in a series of family-friendly attractions on the city's 40-acre campus, which the mayor calls her suburb's alternative to Main Street.

The Ramsey County suburb of 27,000 has spent nearly $24 million in recent years on its "Shoreview Commons," including expansions to the community center, indoor water park and indoor playground complex. Outside, the city has added a skate park, formal garden and decorative pond that in winter transforms into an outdoor ice skating rink replete with music and trees outlined in twinkle lights.

"Shoreview doesn't have a downtown, so we have always considered our community center as our recreation and coming-together space," said Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin. "From a personal standpoint, it has emulated a small town where people see each other. It's what makes Shoreview a real community."

Martin, who has been mayor since 1996, said it's these kinds of amenities that give the city a competitive edge.

"People decide this is where they want to invest and they want to buy a home," she said. "It shows Shoreview has a focus on young people, families and community."

The community commons concept first took shape in 1990, when Shoreview opened its combination City Hall and community center. The $10 million facility included the water park, meeting rooms and gym facilities — an east metro first that drew the ire of some private gym owners worried about competition.

Emily Bartz-Johnson, 14, of Shoreview skated at Spohn Ranch Skatepark in Shoreview. ] LEILA NAVIDI • leila.navidi@startribune.com BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Spohn Ranch Skatepark in Shoreview on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The amenities, open to the public via memberships or daily fees, quickly became a regional attraction, city leaders say.

In late 2018, the city completed a $16 million community center expansion, adding 7,000 square feet to the water park and doubling the size of the indoor playground. Waterpark admissions immediately increased by 50% to about 1.1 million in 2019, said City Manager Terry Schwerm.

"This council has always focused on families and youth, and this is a big part of it," Schwerm said.

As part of the 2018 expansion, the city added more meeting and activity rooms for events and classes. The community center, which allows outside catering, has become a popular wedding venue.

In the past two years, city leaders have turned their attention to outdoor amenities, including a large plaza-style skate park that opened last fall.

The city also added a garden with about 50 varieties of plants and trees, and made improvements to walking trails and parking lots to better accommodate a weekly farmers market and connect the newly rebuilt Ramsey County Library branch to the city campus.

The destination playground will replace a softball field after the council unanimously approved plans earlier this year and selected a construction company through a competitive bid process, with the goal of opening the playground by fall. The plans call for six themed play areas, including a treehouse tower, challenge course and mini zipline, all connected by a network of trails.

Allison Rykken and her husband moved to Shore­view 3 ½ years ago for its trails and regional parks. Now the parents of a 3- and 4-year-old, they frequently visit the community center to use the playground, take swimming lessons and shop at the seasonal farmers market.

"It is the life of the city," said Rykken, who serves on the parks and recreation commission.

She said the amenities generate a surprising amount of buzz. On a recent trip to the North Shore, when Rykken told locals she was from Shore­view, they immediately complimented the new skate park, she said.

The pandemic has emphasized the importance of these types of spaces, Rykken said.

"Where are we healthiest? Where are we happiest? Running outside and in community," she said. "We missed that last year. It's driven home those values."

Shannon Prather • 651-925-5037