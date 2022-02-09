More from Star Tribune
Politics
Archives asks Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of White House records
Donald Trump's years-long defiance of the Presidential Records Act, including his habit of ripping up official documents, has raised concerns among historians and legal observers.
High Schools
Prep notes: Ms. Hockey banquet again outside traditional site in St. Paul
Our prep reporters unload their notebooks, including that Olympic gold medalist Karyn Bye-Dietz will be the keynote speaker Feb. 27 at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale.
Olympics
Olympics 'the kind of thing you dream about' for Eagan's Peterson sisters
The Peterson rink is representing the U.S. in the women's curling competition in Beijing and the journey has only brought them closer together.
Politics
First Lady Jill Biden touts federal child care spending during Minneapolis stop
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joined the first lady in a visit to the University of Minnesota campus.
Minneapolis
Male shot, critically wounded in north Minneapolis
The shooting occurred early Wednesday afternoon.