ATLANTA — Images of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta were released late Sunday as police searched for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.

Authorities were also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the shooting death of Secoriea Turner. She was shot and killed July 4th while riding in a car with her mother and another adult. The shooting happened near the Wendy's where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed by a white police officer June 12.

The second person of interest is seen with a large rifle strapped to his body and a black crossbody bag over his shoulder. Atlanta police had released a short video last week of the first person of interest, who is also seen carrying a rifle near where Secoriea was shot.

A private, invitation-only funeral for Secoriea was planned for Wednesday. A representative for Tyler Perry said the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay for the service. Perry also offered to pay for Brooks' funeral.

A public viewing is to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta.