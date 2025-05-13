2nd mayoral candidate killed in Mexico's Veracruz state ahead of June 1 elections

TEXISTEPEC, Mexico — Gunmen killed a mayoral candidate from Mexico's governing party in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz and four others who accompanied her, the second such local candidate killing in the state ahead of the June 1 election, authorities confirmed Monday.
There were reports later Monday that two federal agents were killed in another part of the state.
The attack on candidate Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez of the Morena party occurred Sunday when she was leading a caravan of supporters through Texistepec. Three more people were wounded.
Veracruz Gov. Rocío Nahle, also of the Morena party of President Claudia Sheinbaum, said Monday that Lara Gutiérrez's daughter was among those killed.
Texistepec is a town of 20,000 southwest of the important petroleum industry port of Coatzacoalcos.
''No (elected) position is worth dying for,'' Nahle said in a press conference Monday, where she promised justice.
''All of the state's power will be present in coming days so that the elections are free and democratic,'' she said.
At a wake Monday in Texistepec, family and friends mourned Lara Gutiérrez and spoke about the fear the violence stirred around the election.