DES MOINES, Iowa — A second man was arrested Monday in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles.

Des Moines police said in a news release that 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, was arrested on charges that included homicide related to reckless driving and drag racing. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested last week on similar charges.

Investigators found that Miller's sedan was going more than 100 mph (160 kph) along a four-lane road in Des Moines as it raced a BMW SUV that Jones was driving. The crash happened Dec. 13.

Miller's car crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a vehicle that was carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside, according to investigators. The car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver. Miller also was hurt.

Everyone who was injured is expected to recover.

Sgt. Paul Parizek, a police spokesperson, said investigators don't expect to make any additional arrests in the case.