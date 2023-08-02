TAIPEI, Taiwan — China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in 140 years over the past few days.
The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said on Wednesday.
Chinese authorities on Tuesday said the torrential rains around Beijing had destroyed roads, knocked out power and caused at least 20 deaths with 27 people missing.
Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities.
The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.
