The judge presiding over the murder trial of Derek Chauvin has numerous options before him to weigh in the wake of the city of Minneapolis agreeing in the midst of jury selection to pay the George Floyd family $27 million.

The payout being made to settle the federal lawsuit brought against the city was announced last week as jurors were being questioned about whether they could impartially judge the evidence in the trial of Chauvin, who is charged with causing the death of Floyd late last summer after kneeling on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said moments before jury selection resumed Tuesday that he would take up the settlement Wednesday, but he did express exasperation about the city's announcement of the payout coming during Chauvin's trial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson pointed out that in a Washington Post article last week, an unidentified city official said Chief District Judge Toddrick Barnette green-lighted the settlement's announcement.

Cahill revealed that he spoke with Barnette and said what the Post reported "is not an accurate statement."

The judge added that Barnette said he told the city, " 'We can't tell you what to do. There is no approval by this court.' "

Defense attorney Eric Nelson and his client, Derek Chauvin. Credit: Court TV/pool

Cahill then said, "I think the city is trying to dump their responsibility back onto the court, where it doesn't belong."

Also before jurors were brought in Tuesday, Cahill heard defense attorney Eric Nelson again attempt to admit into evidence a May 2019 arrest of Floyd, when pills were discovered and Floyd's demeanor was similar, leading to paramedics to be called.

According to the evidence, Nelson said, a paramedic warned Floyd that his blood pressure was extremely high, and if he didn't calm down he was at risk of a heart attack or stroke. Floyd's cause of death a year later is expected to be a key issue by the defense, which has claimed the death was medical in nature and not to be blamed on Chauvin.

Nelson said the incidents were "remarkably similar" to the arrest a year later that led to Floyd's death. The similarities in the 2020 arrest include, according to Nelson: the discovery of drugs in the car that police pulled Floyd from, along with chewed-up pills in the back of the squad that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with Floyd's DNA.

Nelson said the pills weren't discovered until the defense asked to inspect the squad many months later, a fact that he called "mind boggling." Authorities then researched the car and seized the pills.

Judge Cahill questioned why the 2019 arrest is relevant, saying, "These are different police officers, and police have to deal with [Floyd] as he presents himself."

Nelson countered that Floyd's behavior in the two incidents establishes a pattern.

"There are so many other similarities between these two incidents including officers believing Floyd is on drugs," Nelson said. " ... The similarities are incredible. It's the exact same behavior in two incidents almost exactly one year apart."

Prosecutor Matthew Frank called Nelson's motion to admit the 2019 arrest as "desperation of the defense" to disparage Floyd's struggles with opiate addiction. Frank accused the defense of trying to "smear his reputation ... because he acted this way once before."

Cahill said the May 2019 hypertensive incident goes to a possible cause of death in May 2020. In both incidents, Floyd had ingested drugs. "That's the only relevance I see," Cahill said, adding that he would rule later on the issue.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after pinning his knee onto Floyd's neck on a south Minneapolis street corner for more than nine minutes on May 25 until Floyd lost consciousness and died.

On Monday Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Cahill for a continuance in the wake of the settlement, which would delay the trial and give attorneys time to reassess their strategies in the context of the settlement's potential impact on the jury. The prosecution objected to any delay.

The judge could also order jurors to be sequestered upon their selection. Or Cahill could move the trial to a different city in Minnesota, where publicity about the case might not be so heavily absorbed by potential jurors.

On Monday, Cahill said he intends to bring back the seven jurors who were on the panel at the time of the settlement's announcement and have them quizzed about what impact word of the payout might have on their ability to be unbias.

The first jury candidate Monday said she was taken aback when she heard the dollar amount associated with the settlement. Cahill dismissed her. No other prospective jurors expressed a similar reaction. Two of them were added to the jury.

Judge Peter Cahill agreed that the timing of Friday's announcement was troubling. No city officials have answered questions about why the settlement was disclosed amid jury selection.

On Monday, the eighth juror to be seated is Black and in his 30s. The ninth juror selected is a white woman in her 50s.

With five more jurors yet to be chosen before the livestreamed trial starts in earnest on March 29, the panel consists of four people of color and five people who are white. More specifically: one multiracial woman in her 20s, two Black men in their 30s, one Hispanic man in his 20s, two white women in their 50s, a white man in his 20s and two white men in their 30s.

The defense has as of Monday afternoon used nine of 15 strikes, which attorneys can employ to dismiss prospective jurors without explanation. Prosecutors have used five of the nine peremptory strikes.

Three other officers assisting in Floyd's arrest — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482