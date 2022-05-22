KINGSVILLE, Md. — Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
The crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7 a.m., fire officials said in a statement. The vehicle was operated by megabus and was carrying 47 people. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.
