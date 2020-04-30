The 26th annual Basilica Block Party — a popular multistage outdoor concert that raises money for the Basilica of St. Mary — has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was set for July 10-11 on the grounds of the Basilica in downtown Minneapolis.

“Due to health concerns and public safety because of the coronavirus pandemic, we don’t feel we can responsibly execute the event for the Twin Cities community,” said Holly Dockendorf, special events coordinator for Basilica Events.

Dockendorf said Thursday that organizers considered possible alternatives but decided that canceling was “the best choice.” Refunds are available at place of purchase.

This year’s lineup, headlined by Sylvan Esso and Hippo Campus, was geared more toward a millennial audience instead of the baby boomer and Gen X crowds of previous years. Past headliners have included Kacey Musgraves, Jason Mraz and Brandi Carlile.

In 25 years, the Basilica Block Party has raised $6.7 million for restoration of the Basilica and for its outreach ministries.

Other popular Minnesota outdoor music festivals also have been canceled, including the Winstock country festival on June 12-13 in Winsted, Minn.; the eclectic Rock the Garden on June 20 at Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, and Twin Cities Summer Jam on July 23-25 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

TC Summer Jam has announced that Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band are booked for July 2021.

The Basilica Block Party is already scheduled for July 9-10, 2021, with performers to be announced next year, Dockendorf said.