An international animal protection organization is on the prowl with a $2,500 cash reward for those responsible for throwing a cat off a 12th-floor balcony in Minneapolis last month.

Rue, the cat, survived her fall from the Parkview Apartments on the 1200 block of North 12th Avenue on June 24 and is recovering from several surgeries provided by a local animal shelter. Both Minneapolis Animal Care and police have since indicated they are not searching for anyone responsible.

However, In Defense of Animals, the international group founded in 1983, issued a statement Tuesday offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction for Rue's plunge.

"Anyone who could throw a cat from a high-rise window is a danger to everyone around them and must be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest," Doll Stanley of In Defense of Animals said in a statement. "Cruelty to animals is intolerable and no act of violence to an animal should be classified as 'case closed' when there is any knowledge that the offender might be identified."

Rue was found by a resident of the apartment building, Nasteho Abdi, who said another woman at the scene said it was her neighbor's cat and the neighbor no longer wanted it. Abdi also said several children at a nearby playground saw the cat fall.

Rue has been taken in by the Home for Life animal sanctuary in Stillwater. She broke two legs and fractured her jaw in the fall.

Anyone with information on her fall is asked to contact In Defense of Animals at doll@idausa.org or at 662-809-4483.