2,500 revelers in baroque costumes dance until dawn at Versailles' masked ball

Neither Pixar nor zombies were enough to topple ''How to Train Your Dragon" from the No. 1 slot at North American box offices over the weekend. The Universal Pictures live-action remake remained the top film, bringing in $37 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, despite the sizeable new releases of ''Elio'' and ''28 Years Later.'' , according to studio estimates Sunday. ''How To Train Your Dragon'' has rapidly amassed $358.2 million worldwide.