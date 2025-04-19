250 years after America went to war for independence, a divided nation battles over its legacy

NEW YORK — The American Revolution began 250 years ago, in a blast of gunshot and a trail of colonial spin.
Starting with Saturday's anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, the country will look back to its war of independence and ask where its legacy stands today.
The semiquincentennial comes as President Donald Trump, the scholarly community and others divide over whether to have a yearlong party leading up to July 4, 2026, as Trump has called for, or to balance any celebrations with questions about women, the enslaved and Indigenous people and what their stories reveal.
The history of Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts is half-known, the myth deeply rooted.
What exactly happened at Lexington and Concord?
Reenactors may with confidence tell us that hundreds of British troops marched from Boston in the early morning of April 19, 1775, and gathered about 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) northwest on Lexington's town green.
Firsthand witnesses remembered some British officers yelled, ''Thrown down your arms, ye villains, ye rebels!'' and that amid the chaos a shot was heard, followed by ''scattered fire'' from the British. The battle turned so fierce that the area reeked of burning powder. By day's end, the fighting had continued around 7 miles (11 kilometers) west to Concord and some 250 British and 95 colonists were killed or wounded.
But no one has learned who fired first, or why. And the revolution itself was initially less a revolution than a demand for better terms.