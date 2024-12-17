Greater Minnesota

Nearly 22-year sentence for Minnesota man who killed wife, called 911

The Roseau County man said he shot his wife “after they had a verbal argument,” the criminal complaint said. He then called police and waited to be arrested.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 2:52PM
Roseau County District Court (Roseau County District Court)

A northern Minnesota man has been sentenced to a term of nearly 22 years for fatally shooting his wife in their home, after which he called 911 and waited to be arrested.

David A. Corneliusen, 65, was sentenced Monday in Roseau County District Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting on Aug. 28, 2023, of Mary A. Corneliusen, 66, in their residence about 2 miles west of Warroad.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Corneliusen is expected to serve the first 13⅔ years in prison and the balance of his term on supervised release.

Corneliusen entered what is known as a Norgaard plea, meaning he admits to the crime but has no memory of it.

According to the criminal complaint, David Corneliusen called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. and said he shot his wife. He said her body was on the couch in their home in the 34900 block of 576th Avenue. A deputy arrived, located David Corneliusen on the back deck and arrested him. The deputy saw Mary Corneliusen dead inside the home.

David Corneliusen was taken to the Warroad Police Department, where he admitted to a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent that he shot his wife with a handgun “after they had a verbal argument,” the complaint said.

The court document did not elaborate about the nature of the dispute.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

