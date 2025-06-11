25 years after Tiger's romp, a huge fan, Chase Johnson, is US Open's only player of Black heritage

OAKMONT, Pa. — One of the first memories for the last man to make the field at this year's U.S. Open was watching Tiger Woods.
In that respect, Chase Johnson has plenty of company. In another, he has none.
On the 25-year anniversary of Woods' historic dismantling of Pebble Beach in the U.S. Open — a milestone win that some thought might puncture golf's stereotype as a sport for rich, white men — Johnson is the only player of Black heritage in the 156-man field at Oakmont.
That's hardly the only valid storyline for the 29-year-old former standout at Kent State who:
—Adopted a cross-hand chipping style to avoid the shanks.
—Beat players like Max Homa and Rickie Fowler in qualifying to earn an alternate's spot that eventually got him in the field.
—Made a whirlwind trip from qualifying in Ohio to the U.S. Open in Pennsylvania with detours to Arizona for a tournament, then to Michigan to celebrate his fiancee's birthday.
But neither does Johnson shirk from his position at the national championship this week.