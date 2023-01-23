SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal agents have seized $24 million worth of cocaine off a speedboat trying to reach Puerto Rico's southeast coast, authorities said Monday.
Authorities arrested two people from the Dominican Republic and one from Colombia as they seized more than 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of cocaine Friday near the coastal town of Humacao, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
It's the second large drug seizure reported this month in the waters off Puerto Rico. On Jan. 15, federal agents seized more than 1,700 pounds (800 kilograms) of cocaine worth $18.4 million following a chase near the northeast coast in which two suspects were killed and four others arrested.
