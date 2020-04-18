MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz called on Minnesota residents to make homemade masks for those most at risk of the coronavirus, as health officials reported 143 new confirmed cases of the disease, including 23 in the county where it sickened many workers at a meatpacking plant.

Walz wants residents deliver the masks to their local fire departments next Saturday so that they can be delivered to senior living facilities and other group homes for employees and residents to wear.

"Those working in congregate living facilities are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer's germs from infecting others."

Meanwhile, officials were keeping watch on the COVID-19 count in Nobles County, where the JBS pork plant is located. It's not clear how many of the 23 new confirmed cases in the county were tied to the Worthington plant outbreak.

The union representing most of the 2,000 workers at the plant called on executives to slow down production so that workers can maintain safe social distancing. Walz said his administration has been in close contact with JBS management, local government and union officials. The state sent a team to set up testing and ensure safe conditions, he said.

Health officials said Saturday that 10 more people in the state had died from the virus, increasing the Minnesota death toll to 121. Nearly 240 people are hospitalized, with 111 in intensive care.

The state's total number of confirmed cases stood at 2,213.

Walz on Friday signed legislation allowing takeout sales of beer and wine from bars and restaurants during the pandemic. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature. Bars and restaurants will be able to sell a bottle of wine or an unopened six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with food orders.

"This is a small but important step to provide relief for the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their lights on during this pandemic," Walz said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.