Police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Minneapolis after exchanging gunfire with someone in a passing vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Minneapolis officers from the Fourth Precinct responded a little after 3 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Glenwood and Newton avenues. They found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release.

Officers provided medical aid until they were relieved by fire and emergency medical responders, but the man died at the scene.

It appeared the man who was killed was walking on the sidewalk when gunfire was exchanged between him and at least one person in a passing vehicle, the department said in its release.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and forensic scientists responded to process the scene. Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation.

This is the 57th homicide so far this year in Minneapolis, according to the Star Tribune's database.