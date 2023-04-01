Authorities have identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash Thursday that injured two others.

Luke Andrew Jacobs was the passenger in a 1986 Oldsmobile that was struck from behind by a Chevy Silverado pickup in Munson Township. Jacobs, who was 22, was killed in the crash.

Jacobs and Albert Anthony Hemmesch, the 35-year-old driver of the car, were not wearing seatbelts, the State Patrol said.

Hemmesch was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Brian Raymond Johnson, the driver of the Silverado, was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow previously told the Star Tribune that Johnson and Hemmesch are expected to survive their injuries. It's unclear what led to the crash, but officials say that no alcohol was involved — and airbags in the Oldsmobile did not deploy.