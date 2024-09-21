DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — 22 people have been killed after Israel targeted a school in the south of Gaza City, Gaza Health Ministry says.
22 people have been killed after Israel targeted a school in the south of Gaza City, Gaza Health Ministry says
22 people have been killed after Israel targeted a school in the south of Gaza City, Gaza Health Ministry says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 21, 2024 at 12:20PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Federal agents have boarded a vessel managed by the same company as cargo ship that collapsed Baltimore bridge, FBI says
Federal agents have boarded a vessel managed by the same company as cargo ship that collapsed Baltimore bridge, FBI says.