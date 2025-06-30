22 Palestinians killed in Gaza as Israeli forces fire on crowds at food aid sites, medics say

CAIRO — Israeli forces killed at least 22 people and wounded 20 others, many while attempting to get desperately needed food aid in southern Gaza on Monday, according to witnesses, hospitals, and Gaza's Health Ministry.
Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said it received the bodies of 11 people who were shot while returning from an aid site associated with Israeli and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund in southern Gaza, part of a deadly pattern that has killed more than 500 Palestinians in the chaotic and controversial aid distribution program over the past month. Ten others were killed at a United Nations aid warehouse in northern Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.
The southern Gaza strike happened around 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the GHF site in the city of Khan Younis, as Palestinians returned from the site along one of the only accessible routes. Palestinians are often forced to travel long distances to access the GHF hubs in hopes of obtaining aid.
Witnesses recount firings by troops
Yousef Mahmoud Mokheimar was walking along with dozens others when he saw troops in vehicles and tanks racing toward them. At the beginning they fired warning shots in air, before firing at the crowds, he said.
''They fired at us indiscriminately,'' he said, adding that he was shot in his leg, and a man was also shot while attempting to rescue him.
He said he saw troops detaining six people, including three children, and it wasn't clear what happened to them. ''We don't know whether they are still alive,'' he said.
Monzer Hisham Ismail, another witness, said troops attacked the crowds while returning from the GHF hub in eastern Khan Younis.