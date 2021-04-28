Minnesota health officials announced 22 more COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,514 newly confirmed cases.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed, with the total number of doses administered weekly falling since the week of April 5, when a record 405,496 shots were given. The following two weeks saw consecutive decreases, with 334,802 vaccines going into arms the week of April 18.

Altogether, nearly 2.5 million Minnesotans have been at least partly vaccinated against COVID-19, which represents about 56% of those eligible to get the shot. About 87% of the elderly have gotten at least one dose.

Fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines were 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, according to a report released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, which tracked 417 patients at 24 hospitals in 14 states, including Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, also found that protection against severe COVID-19 was not as strong in those who had received just one of the two recommended doses, putting effectiveness against hospitalization at 64%.

Dr. Matthew Prekker, a co-author of the study and an emergency and critical care specialist at Hennepin Healthcare, said the results should be encouraging to anyone who has doubts about the vaccine and give vaccinated people some confidence that they are more protected as they engage in more social activities.

Dearest Kotio, right, received her COVID-19 vaccine inside a mobile vaccine clinic in a parking lot at the Seasons Park Apartments on Tuesday in Richfield. A city bus was converted into a mobile vaccine clinic. No appointment was necessary. ] ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com

"It's just more evidence I can share that this does help people at the highest risk for severe outcomes," said Prekker, who intended to share the results with vaccine-hesitant patients and even his own vaccinated parents as they decide if and when to visit with their grandchildren.

The findings confirm similar results from the initial clinical trials of both vaccines and mirror recent hospitalization trends that show that the median age of patients has dropped as more elderly have become fully vaccinated.

The vaccines offered little protection in the first two weeks after vaccination, the study noted.

"This also highlights the continued risk for severe illness shortly after vaccination, before a protective immune response has been achieved and reinforces the need for vaccinated adults to continue physical distancing and prevention behaviors," the reported noted.

In Minnesota, hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, regardless of age, have been fluctuating daily, staying below the high of 699 from two weeks ago.

As of Tuesday, 643 people were hospitalized with complications of the coronavirus, up slightly from 640 on Monday.

Of those, 178 were in intensive care, down from 184 the previous day.

A total of 572,025 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease, which has led to 7,113 fatalities.

Of the deaths announced Wednesday, four were residents of long-term care facilities. Six people who died were below the age of 60, with one between 30 and 34 years old.

Staff writer Jeremy Olson contributed to this report.

