21 missing after landslides in southwestern China

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 10:40AM

BEIJING — Landslides struck a rural area in China's southwestern Guizhou province Thursday morning, leaving 21 people trapped, officials said.

Rescuers were dispatched to Qingyang village, where eight households and 19 people were trapped in a landslide, while another landslide struck nearby Changshi township.

The village is in a remote, mountainous area of the province. The People's Liberation Army in Guizhon and a local militia sent 120 people to help in the rescue, according to state broadcaster CCTV, in addition to 60 military police.

A resident of the village told state media that it had rained all night. A drone video of the area showed a large swathe of brown earth that cut through the green slope of the hilly terrain.

