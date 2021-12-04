NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 21 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said.
Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.
Police said 17 people were rescued.
The choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church had been traveling for their male colleague's wedding when the accident occurred in Kitui County.
Officials said the incident is under investigation.
