Twenty-one COVID-19 deaths were reported in Minnesota on Monday, raising the total in September to 276 and the toll of the pandemic to 8,191.

Last month's total was the highest since January, when 775 people died at the end of Minnesota's most severe pandemic wave and the start of efforts to distribute limited COVID-19 vaccines to people at greatest risk.

Increases in COVID-19 deaths have routinely lagged a few weeks behind increases in infections with the coronavirus, as well as increases in hospitalizations. Whether Minnesota has peaked in the latest pandemic wave is unclear, though. The state on Monday reported a positivity rate of COVID-19 testing that is above the 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread but below the high of 7.1% a week ago.

The state on Monday reported 3,546 infections, raising its total to 718,327. The number of Minnesota hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients increased to 819 on Friday, the most recent date for which state data was available.

Breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated Minnesotas increased despite steady progress in getting people immunized against COVID-19. The state for the first time on Monday reached a 75% first-dose vaccination rate in its 12 and older population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state on Monday reported identification of 32,796 breakthrough infections out of more than 3.1 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans — a rate of just over 1%. That includes 4,749 breakthrough cases identified in the last week that are equivalent to about 25% of the total infections reported in that time period.

The breakthrough infections include 185 people who died of COVID-19, mostly seniors who tend to have weaker immune systems and less robust responses to vaccine. Breakthrough infections also could reflect waning immunity in the earlier vaccine recipients, which included the elderly and health care workers.

The state has followed federal guidance on advising third booster doses for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recipients who are seniors or adults 50 or older with underlying health problems. Boosters also can be offered to younger adults with underlying health problems or occupations that put them at exposure risks.

Booster recommendations for the two-dose Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are pending.

